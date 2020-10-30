DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County has shattered its last highest single-day total for COVID-19 cases with 174.
The latest update put the county at 3,580 total cases. It had 59 deaths from COVID-19 and 34 people hospitalized with the virus.
Macon County had 2,141 people recovered from COVID-19 and 1,346 people at home in isolation as of Friday.
Earlier Friday, WAND-TV talked with Memorial Health System and learned Decatur Memorial Hospital had 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Not all of those patients are in the ICU.
Macon County's last highest single-day case increase was on Saturday, Oct. 24, when it had 123 new cases.
