DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two vehicles are being auctioned off by the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
The sale is being held at 10 a.m. Friday one block west of the Macon County Courthouse.
Viewing begins at 9:30 a.m.
The first is a 2008 Cadillac SRX4 with 172,190 miles. The car has good tires, leather seats,, Bose sound, V6 engine. It is an automatic.
The second vehicle up for auction is a 2013 Chevrolet Impala with 116,544 miles. It is a former squad car, automatic, has good tires, and a GM 3800 V6 motor.
Cash or check payment is due the day of the auction.