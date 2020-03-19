DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Count sheriff's recount will be scheduled as long as both parties agree.
According to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, the vote could take place on April 6.
Sheriff Tony Brown and Jim Root will both have to agree to proceed. Both parties will have to have people at the recount to observe. Which could become difficult if the spread of COVID-19 continues. However, Tanner said the county will be prepared for whatever decision is made.
The recount could take about eight to 10 days. It is expected to cost between $7,000 and $8,000.