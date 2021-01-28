DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Sheriff's deputy car was involved in a crash in Decatur Thursday morning.
The crash appeared to be minor. WAND News is checking to see whether anyone was hurt.
The patrol car crashed with another vehicle around 8:30 a.m. at Wood and Main St.
There is no word yet whether any citations were issued.
