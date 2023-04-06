OREANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is seeking information related to a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Oreana.
Deputies were dispatched to E. South Street in Oreana around 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. A 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his side. He was treated at a local hospital.
The office is seeking information about the owner or driver of a single cab red truck pictured below.
The truck should not be approached as the driver may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can call the Macon County Dispatch Center (217-424-1078) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477) with any tips.
