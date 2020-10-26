DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County officials have again postponed the 2018 Macon County sheriff's race recount trial.
Earlier in October, Macon County Associate Judge Anna Benjamin had pushed the trial from a start date of Oct. 22 to Oct. 27 and set a status hearing for Oct. 26. As a reason for the postponement, a Monday court document related to a pre-trial hearing said the parties involved "represent they continue to work on the terms of a partial stipulation as to the disputed ballots."
The trial involves the race between Tony Brown, a Democrat, and Republican Jim Root. Brown won the election by one vote when in the initial results were fully tallied. Root then filed for a discovery recount in certain districts and the results have since been under dispute.
Following a July manual recount, Brown had 18,982 votes and Root had 18,964. There were 1,337 contested ballots, and a judge will rule on if those ballots can be counted in a final decision.
WAND-TV has not yet learned the reason for the second trial delay. The Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office said officials are looking at dates in December for resumption.
