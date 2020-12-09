MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 Macon County sheriff's race's final hearings are set to start Thursday, Dec. 10, according to court records.
Court records show the trial date was set for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 and the same time on Dec. 18 in Macon County. As WAND News has reported, the trial had twice been postponed.
The race between Tony Brown and Jim Root came down to one vote after initial results were fully tallied. Root then filed for a discovery recount in certain districts and results have been disputed since.
A manual July recount had Brown with 18,982 votes and Root with 18,964 votes. A total of 1,337 contested ballots remained, and a judge is set to rule on if they can be counted.
Government and election law expert and lawyer Burt Odelson, from Odselon, Sterk, Murphey, Frazker, McGarth, LTD. in Park, Ill., said on Thursday we can expect to see the judge go through all the contested ballots.
Contested ballots can be anything from a bubble not filled in correctly to a ballot missing an election judge's signature.
"The judge is going to look at the ballot and say it's good or it's bad then deduct one or not deduct one and then he's going to look at the record given to him by the lawyers," Odelson said.
Odelson is known for his work representing the Bush side in the 2000 Gore/Bush recount in Florida.
With years of experience under his belt, Odelson said he can't give any specifics around the 2018 Macon County sheriff's race, but had an idea of what could be expected in the courtroom.
"The judge will ultimately have to decide where a ballot or a voter was a real voter, a legitimate voter, and then there is mathematical computations as to how you decided how a whole vote should count or whether a partial voter should count or not," Odelson said.
The final results of the 2018 Macon County sheriff's race won't be announced until Dec. 18. Odelson said while the results will be available that day, there is still a chance the results can be appealed.
Antonio "Tony" Brown was declared Macon County sheriff in 2018, then was sworn in during November of that year.
A term for sheriff is four years. The next time the Macon County sheriff's position will be on the ballot is in 2022.
