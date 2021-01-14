DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County will allow some cannabis businesses to open after a Thursday night board meeting vote.
The county will now allow businesses outside of dispensaries to open. This could mean cultivation, food, transportation or other types of cannabis businesses can be in Macon County.
The vote was 11-9 in favor with one person voting present.
The county could revisit the topic of dispensaries in 2022. The option is on a moratorium for a one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.