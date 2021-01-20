DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County will hold a Moderna vaccination clinic on Jan. 22, health officials announced.
The clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day on Farm Progress Show Progress City property. It is only available for Phase 1A and 1B individuals who wish to have their first vaccine dose. Those who do not meet those requirements will be turned away at this time.
A list of eligible people includes, but is not limited to, people over 65 and frontline essential workers. Click here for more information about Phase 1A and 1B eligibility.
Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis until 3 p.m. or until 500 doses have been administered. It will end with whichever of those comes first.
"Please be reminded that the MCHD and our community partners will continue to schedule vaccination clinics over the next several weeks and months, including clinics to be held on-site at the MCHD," the Macon County Health Department said. "We will continue to provide opportunities for individuals who wish to receive the vaccine to do so as quickly as possible upon receipt of the vaccine from distributors."
- Enter off of Mound Road. No other entrances will be open;
- Bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of ID to verify age (to prove eligibility);
- Bring a copy of your insurance card. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original;
- Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering;
- Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite; and
- Anticipate longer wait times as we move through the process as expeditiously and responsibly as possible. In preparation, a person could bring something to eat and drink during the wait to receive the vaccine as well as the post-vaccination 15-to-30-minute monitoring period.
Officials said people who either received monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatments or had COVID-19 in the last 90 days should wait until after their 90-day window to get vaccinated.
