DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - To alleviate scheduling issues with COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the Macon County Health Department announced vaccination opportunities will be posted online "on an ongoing basis."
MCHD officials said the system they were using became "overwhelmed" in initial attempts to give all people equitable opportunity to schedule appointments and could not function at the desired level. The county was opening slots at a specific time in its previous plan.
With the change to an ongoing method, eligible community members, which include people who live or work in Macon County (or their family, friends or caregivers helping with registration), will be able to look for open slots when they want to and schedule something if/when an opening that works for them appears.
The county said it is assigning more employee phone lines to scheduling tasks in order to cut down on caller wait times. People who don't have a computer or internet access can call (217)718-6205 in order to schedule an appointment through the vaccination line, which is available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., except on holidays. Callers will be scheduled if appointments are available.
MCHD officials said they can't guarantee when appointments will be open as allocation and shipments are different each week.
The county said it has been and will continue to provide phone-in only appointments and 65+ only clinics.
Officials said those who plan to attend a clinic should:
- Bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of ID to verify age to prove eligibility (Those who cannot provide proof of residency or employment in Macon County will be turned away);
- Bring a copy of your insurance card. If you have Medicare, be sure to bring your red, white, and blue Medicare card, even if you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original;
- Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering;
- Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite;
- Be prepared to complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival. This process includes answering questions as well as a temperature check;
- Be prepared to wait 15-30 minutes for monitoring after receipt of vaccine.
"Please understand that vaccine administration will be taking place over the course of several months as we work incredibly hard to vaccinate every eligible person who wishes to receive it," a press release from the health department said. "We will hold clinics on a regular basis and our community partners will also be announcing clinics as they plan them. We will continue to work with community partners to hold clinics and vaccinate eligible individuals as quickly as we can."
