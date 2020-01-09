DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Thursday night, the Macon County Board voted to prohibit cannabis businesses in unincorporated part of the county by a vote of 11-9.
However, the ban is only in effect for a year.
The ban does not affect incorporated cities and villages like Decatur or Forsyth.
“All in all, I'm very happy with the way things went," said Kevin Greenfield, chairman of the Macon County Board. "Taking the lead of all law enforcement, all the hospitals. People that I really truly respect didn't think it was a good idea, and I quite frankly agreed with them."
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown supported the ban, citing the current difficulty of determining cannabis impairment levels.
"I've been put in office in order to keep this community safe," Brown said. "Right now, we just don't have any kind (of) ways to measure someone's level of impairment."
Also in attendance at the meeting was David Horn - the only member of the Decatur City Council to vote for legalizing recreational cannabis dispensaries in those areas.
Horn said cultivation centers might be best suited for unincorporated areas, and the ban marks a missed opportunity to generate revenue for local government.
"By prohibiting cultivation centers, the unincorporated areas of the county, and therefore the county as a whole, may be losing out on large amounts of property taxes," he said.
Just prior to the vote on the ordinance, the County Board voted to add a sunset provision to it, meaning that the ordinance will only last one year.
And the County Board will be required to re-visit it in January of 2021. If the board neglects to vote on the issue then, the ordinance would be null.