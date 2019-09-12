MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County 4-H is holding a back-to-school teacher supply drive.
All of the items collected will be distributed to teachers throughout Macon County, including Decatur Public School teachers. Trinity Johnson, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator, is spear heading the drive and said this drive shows teachers that we love and support them.
"We really just want to be a blessing to this community and it's open to all teachers who have a need," she said.
Macon County 4-H makes it an effort to be involved and invested in the community. Johnson said it's important to invest in the next generation, so by holding this teacher drive they are able to take care of the people shaping youth for the future.
"(Teachers) they pretty much pour into our engineers, our doctors, everybody that has a profession was mostly impacted by a teacher," Johnson explained. "We wouldn't have these professions and these awesome individuals in our community and in the world without our teachers."
Donations will be collected up until September 30. Items they are looking for, but not limited to include : pens/pencils, notebooks, folders, erasers, sticky notes, dry-erase markers, crayons/markers/color pencils, highlighters, tissues, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, ziploc baggies, hand sanitizer, chocolate/candy, gum/mints and stress balls.
Items can be dropped off at the Macon County Extension Office, 3351 N. President Howard Brown Bvd., right next to Richland Community College. To find out more happening with Macon County 4-H click here.