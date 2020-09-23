DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County 4-H is holding upcoming events outdoors.
The organization said with students cooped up inside focused on e-learning, they wanted to give them the opportunity to get out and in the community to participate in crafts and community service projects.
"We wanted to give them the opportunity to get together in the park, in a safe setting just to do some 4-H projects, meet new people and hangout with each other," said Olivia Warren, extension program coordinator.
The programs are based around 4-H's dedication to serve the community.
There is a one-time $5 fee regardless of how many sessions a child attends.
This event is open to ages 8-18.
Start time for all sessions is 3:30 p.m.
Week 1 (9/15): "Head" – Bottle and balloon rockets – Forsyth Park, Large Pavilion
Week 2 (9/22): "Heart" – Kindness rocks and yoga/mindfulness – Prairie Park, Argenta
Week 3 (9/29): "Hands" – Nature art cards for nursing home residents and park clean up – Coates Park (formerly Greenwood Park), Decatur
Week 4 (10/6): "Health" – Hustle for that Muscle – Goodwin Park, Mt. Zion
Masks and social cistancing will be required.
To learn more and sign up, click here.
