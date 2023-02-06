DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Environmental Management Department is now accepting applications for its 2023 Community Sustainability Grant through Monday, April 3, 2023.
Institutions, organizations, or businesses in Macon County are eligible to apply. Proposals should be oriented towards environmental sustainability efforts such as resource conservation projects, recycling initiatives or the reuse/repurposing of discarded materials.
The grant may cover up to a total of 70% of project costs with a maximum grant award of $5,000.
Examples of past grant awards include the installation of a rainwater collection system, the acquisition of recycled content products and the construction of a perimeter around a community garden.
Grant applications may be downloaded from MaconGreen.com. Further information may be obtained by contacting the Macon County Environmental Management Department at (217) 425-4505.
