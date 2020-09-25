(WAND) - Macon County is among 17 counties across the state that are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team spoke Friday afternoon on the new warning status for the county. Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the warning level is due to over 50 active cases per 100,000 residents, and the weekly number of deaths in Macon County has increased over 20% for more than two weeks.
Binkley said the COVID-19 increase in Macon County is attributed to several factors including large gatherings events such as weddings, parties, bars and funerals. She also said they have seen people going to work while being symptomatic, saying some go to work thinking they have a cold or allergies, but instead had COVID-19. Binkley encouraged people to stay home when sick and to screen people before having a gathering or going to the workplace.
Binkley said another reason for the increase in Macon County is due to people not wearing masks or not wearing them properly.
The health department said it has seen an increase of cases in schools and congregated facilities. Binkley said they are working closely with these places to stay safe. They have also seen an increase in community spread.
Since the start of the pandemic, Binkley said the county has increased testing with the help of IDPH and grown contact tracing capacity at the Macon County Health Department. It has also encouraged community members to get tested for COVID-19 when necessary. Binkley said they continue to work with businesses, churches and schools to help spread awareness and prevention. The Macon County Health Department has also been following up on non-compliance reports.
The Macon County Health Department encourages residents to do the following:
- Avoid large gatherings
- Wear masks
- Social distance
- Comply in contact tracing
- Stay home if you have symptoms
- Wash your hands and wash surfaces
Binkley said, due to the increase of calls coming out of the Macon County Health Department, its number has been coming up as a spam call. She encouraged residents to answer spam calls or to save the health departments number in your phone as (217) 423-6988.
IDPH said the warning status is used to remind the community of the behaviors they do only a daily basis and help inform them to make more preventative decisions. Binkley said the state has not put new mitigations on the community with the warning status.
As of Thursday, Macon County has had a total of 1,460 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases 482 are active cases. Macon County has seen a total of 45 deaths from COVID-19.
The 17 counties currently at warning level include:
- Bond
- Boone
- Cass
- Christian
- Clinton
- Crawford
- DeWitt
- Fayette
- Grundy
- Hamilton
- Macon
- Menard
- Peoria
- Putnam
- Washington
- Wayne
- Winnebago
IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.
A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning.
COVID-19 County Metrics:
• New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
• Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
• ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.
• Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
