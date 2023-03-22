DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — WAND News reached out to Macon County Animal Control after photos of a dog went viral on local social media accounts.
In the photos, the dog appears to be thin and possibly nursing puppies.
Sgt. Ronald Atkins of Macon County Animal Control said that law enforcement investigated the dog's condition on March 21.
Animal Control said that the dog's condition was "determined to be medical in nature and the dog is under the care of a licensed veterinarian".
