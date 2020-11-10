DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Animal Control officer has been involved in an accident near the intersection of 23rd and Johns in Decatur.
A WAND News crew at the scene said a truck and the animal control vehicle were involed in the accident.
The animal control vehicle was damaged. It is unclear if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is learned.
