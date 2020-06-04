MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Crisis Communication Team announced a new death on Thursday.
The recent death brings the counties total number of deaths to 20. The patient was a resident in her 80s.
As of Thursday the county also reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total number of 200 case. Of those confirmed cases 115 have been released from isolation, 64 are recovering at home, 1 is hospitalized and 20 have died.
No other details about the death will be released.
