DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County has reported another death related to COVID-19, according to the Joint Crisis Communication Team.
This is the 16th person to pass away in Macon County from the virus.
The person was a male in his 70s and was a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility.
The county also announced one additional case of COVID-19 in the county. As of Monday there are 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,484 test completed for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.