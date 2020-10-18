DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) -- The Macon County Health Department has announced 90 new cases of COVID-19 in a press release Sunday evening.
Macon County's case total is now 2,525 people. Of those cases, 1,145 people have been released from isolation and 48 people have died.
58.4 percent of the total cases have been female -- the other 41.6 percent being male. The 20-29 age group has the most cases in the county -- with 424 people in that age bracket.
WAND continues to track the latest information on COVID-19 on our website.
