MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials in Macon County have announced two cases of COVID-19.
Both patients traveled to high risk areas in the U.S., according to Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
The first patient is a woman in her 50s. She arrived Wednesday to HSHS St. Mary's with symptoms and had the qualifications consistent with the Illinois Department of Health guidelines to be tested. She is in stable condition at St. Mary's. She is a Macon County resident. Her spouse is quarantined and is showing no symptoms.
The second is a man in his 60s. His test results came back late Friday afternoon. He has mild symptoms and his in quarantine at home.
Julie Moore Wolf said they don't believe the general public to be at risk.
St. Mary's Hosptial said they are providing all care precautions for staff according to IDPH and the Centers for Disease and Control guidelines.
“We have a multidisciplinary team onsite that is continuing to keep our colleagues prepared,” said Mike Hicks, president and chief executive officer for St. Mary’s Hospital. “We continue to ask the community to do its part by practicing social distancing, washing their hands and doing all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to ensure that we will continue to be prepared to care for those most in need during this time.”
The health department will continue to put out a daily release on their website and on their Facebook page.