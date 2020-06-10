MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Board Finance Committee voted 7-0 Wednesday evening in favor of a budgetary proposal that they hope will get their budget back on track.
The proposal came from board member Laura Zimmerman. Her proposal is not a mandate, but a recommendation to department heads within the county government on how they can make up for budget shortfalls in the county's general fund. Those shortfalls stem from decreased tax revenues in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're looking at maybe about a $310,000 revenue shortfall from that sales tax reduction," Zimmerman told WAND.
Zimmerman's plan is to calculate the deficits, and ask department heads to cut their total expenses by that amount, over the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends in November.
"It's really just having the office holders identify what those savings are in places they can cut back, either they already have, or they will going forward," Zimmerman said.
It isn't clear if this would cause furloughs or layoffs, but Zimmerman hopes this isn't the case.
The Macon County Board will vote on this proposal when they meet Thursday evening. The proposal would pass with a simple majority vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.