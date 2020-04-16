MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Board held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the possibility of making adjustments to their staffing levels.
The board discussed what's being called as staffing adjustments to accommodate shortcomings in the county budget, due to COVID-19.
Macon County Board Chairman, Kevin Greenfeild told WAND-TV the county is discussing possibly furloughing or laying off county employees in a variety of positions.
The board said they currently can pay employees through the end of May.
The meeting ended with the board deciding to have the finance committee meet on Monday to give the board recommendations for how they will go about either furloughing employees or lay employees off.
Greenfield said there are too many variables on what the governor will do with the stay-at-home order. Currently many employees are at home working and still being paid.
"I believe now is the time to make the cut, again we can always bring them back. I believe sitting back and waiting is not the action we should take. And we shouldn't burrow money," Greenfield said in part.
Greenfield went on to say this is a tough decision. But he said letting employees know now would allow them to get the extra $600 from the unemployment.
However, the decision will be pushed back until the finance committee can decide how to move forward with employees leave time, unemployment and paid time off.
The board will need to decide if they will do lay-offs or furloughs. Since furloughs have a specific time frame attached.
It's not clear yet when the board will meet again. However, they plan to meet before their next scheduled meeting, which is on May 14.