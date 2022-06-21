DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A shakeup on the Macon County Board of Health. Two new board members attended their first meeting Tuesday night.
Caroyln Wagner and Dr. Jerry Schneider are replacing former board members Vivian Goodman and Dr. Janet Patterson, who were removed from their position by Macon County Board President Kevin Greenfield.
Wagner and Dr. Schneider were assigned to committees and weighed in on the new board leadership. Tuesday night Mark Scranton was named Board President, Jeff Entler named Vice President, Carolyn Wagner named Secretary and Candace Clevenger named Treasurer.
One of the first challenges the new board will face is rising covid cases in central Illinois. Macon County is currently listed as medium community risk level, and high community transmission levels according to the CDC.
"Total cases, we've had a 3.93% increase in the last 7 days. As of June 16th our case rate per 100,000 is 312.47. Last month at our board meeting it was 192.9- so its gone up quite a bit since then," Brandi Binkely, Macon County Health Department's Public Administrator, told WAND News.
Hospitalizations on June 15th showed a 40% increase in admissions compared to the previous week.
Binkley expressed concern, in April, that some board members were not taking covid-19, and public health, seriously. WAND News will continue following developments with the new board and any actions they take in the coming weeks.
