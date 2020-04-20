MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - County board members for Macon County have to figure out how they're going to financially maneuver through the pandemic.
Some of their choices will depend on how long the stay-at-home order will last.
This comes after a special board meeting was held last week about how cutting people off would create future consequences.
One board member worries that if they let people go they will loss staff that might not come back after this is over.
One department head suggested asking people to work on volunteer basis, before having to furlough them. However no decision has been made by the board as of Monday.
Board members will virtually meet again at 3 p.m. on Friday.