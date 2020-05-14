MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Thursday evening, the Macon County Board voted 11-8 against a recommendation to give 10 day furloughs for county employees. The vote was during a virtual meeting streamed via the Podbean app.
The proposal was authored by Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield. It recommended that each department require each employee to take 10 unpaid furlough days between now and November 30. Greenfield says the measure would have saved the county $900,000.
The county's Finance Committee is expected to discuss the matter again at its meeting on June 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.