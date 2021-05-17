MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration reported 60 Macon County bridges are considered to be in "poor" condition.
These bridges are safe to cross, assured Bruce Bird, the Macon County Highway Engineer. However, the list of bridge conditions shows where improvements and repairs need to be made.
"They've evolved overtime and need attention," he explained.
Bridges are rated as "good", "fair", or "poor" on a 1 to 8 scale. The Federal Highway Administration reported bridges scored as a 7 or higher are considered "good", while those rated at 5 or 6 are "fair", and any rated at 4 or below are classified as "poor".
These scores are based off of inspections done on the deck, substructure and superstructure.
Of the list of 60 in Macon County, at the top of the county's list to repair and fix is Reas Bridge. Bird explained it's a very important bridge that crosses the lake, and it happens to be along the alignment of the beltway.
"We've identified a large amount of funding. We need to get those two bridges replaced, but we still need about $4-5 million to get that project actually kicked off and completed," Bird said.
Bird said the funding for the bridges listed in poor condition through the Federal Highway Administration comes from the federal gas taxes. He explained the more bridges needing repaired, the more money a county and city can expect to get.
Other bridges on the list of "poor" condition include the Interstate 72 crossing over Route 121 and Lost Bridge Road, U.S. 36 and Williams Street. To see the full list, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.