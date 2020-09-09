DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA's annual October Gala is canceled this year because of the current health pandemic.
The organization said the event may be canceled, but the need remains.
Many organizations in central Illinois felt the burden of COVID-19. Macon County CASA said the pandemic created a financial challenge, so that's why the board created an online fundraising campaign during the month of October to raise funds for CASA.
CASA assists in advocating for Macon County's abused and neglected children who are navigating through the foster care system.
In an effort to keep with the current health guidelines, the entire fundraiser will be held online.
The organization said it has an anonymous donor who would match $15,000 if they were able to raise that much money.
Any donations over $250 will be entered into a drawing for donated prizes like wine tasting, custom corn hole boards and jewelry.
Follow Macon County CASA or the Click'n It For CASA page on Facebook for up to date details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.