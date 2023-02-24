DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 3rd annual CASA Coffee Crawl returns to Macon County Feb. 24 and 25.
Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) supports volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in Macon and DeWitt court systems.
10 locally-owned coffee shops in Decatur, Moweaqua, Argenta, Harristown, Warrensburg, and Maroa are participating.
At any of the 10 locations, customers can request a punch card. After visiting all 10 locations on Friday and/or Saturday, customers can enter to win prizes.
If you can't make to it all 10, the coffee shops are donating 15 to 20% (depending on location) of their profits to Macon County CASA.
For more information, visit Macon County CASA - serving Macon & DeWitt Counties Facebook Page
