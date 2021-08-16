MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA announced it will expand to help abused and neglected children in DeWitt County.
The agency announced Monday morning it would expand into the neighboring county after Executive Director Julia Livingston said leaders saw a need.
"What CASA is able to do now in DeWitt County is have a spokesperson or someone who can come in and be along side and ensure that child has everything they need while they are in foster care," Livingston said.
There are 41 children in DeWitt County in the foster care system. Livingston hopes by expanding services into the county, officials will find placement for those children within the agency.
While CASA serves hundreds of abused and neglected children in Macon County. Livingston assured no services will be impacted because of the expansion. The initiative will instead add additional resources to DeWitt County.
CASA reported by mid-September, it willl be able to advocate for abused and neglected children in DeWitt County. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should sign up through the agency's website.
