DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County CASA is looking for people to volunteer their time and become a court advocates.
Currently, there are nearly 600 kids in the foster care system in Macon County. According to the Macon County CASA, only half of those kids have court advocates.
Yashika Reed has been an advocate for over a year now and says the role is to be a mentor for the kids, she will even show up at the kid's school just so they know there is someone looking out for them.
"I try to be present. I spend time with the children I'm assigned," explains Reed.
Reed says, the training process is fun. During the program volunteers are able to learn about the foster care system and understand certain roles within it. Reed explains, once she was able to get to the hands-on training that's when it all started to become real.
"When you actually get that experience and go out and meet the children you are assigned it is the best part," explains Reed.
Reed was once in the foster care system. After going through everything, she says now is when she wants to give back to kids who were once in the same situation as she was.
"I was actually a kid in foster care at the age of 2, so being able to remember that and how I felt. Coming into CASA from that situation, I can relate to the kids especially when I've been through it myself," explains Reed.
However, Reed encourages everyone to be an advocate. She explains, these kids need community members to step up and help.
"Put yourself out there. Don't hesitate, there are so many kids in care that need responsible adults and are looking for that support," explains Reed.
Training starts Jan. 10, but the organization is collecting applications now. You can apply through the Macon County CASA website or by calling 217-428-8424.