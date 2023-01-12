DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County CASA is looking for committed, caring adults who are willing to act in the best interests of a child who is in the juvenile court system.
CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates spend time with their assigned child, gather information for the court, and represent the interests of the child at court. Advocates generally work with one child at a time and spend an average of ten hours per month visiting with the child, communicating with professionals, participating in court hearings, and documenting information.
Volunteers do not need special degrees as CASA provides advocate training. The course takes place in person or online over six weeks. Training material covers child welfare laws, juvenile advocacy systems, court reporting, cultural competency, and other related topics.
For those interested in volunteering for Macon County CASA, go to maconcountycasa.org.
To find a CASA organization in your community, go to illinoiscasa.org.
