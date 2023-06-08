DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County CASA Playhouse Raffle is underway.
The raffle is the organization's largest fundraising event that raises funds for efforts to help children who are abused and neglected.
"The raffle and this fundraiser it really helps us to advocate for the children we do serve and we want to get to the point where we can serve every child that comes into care," Director Blaine Smith said.
Macon County CASA advocates for more than 400 children from Macon and DeWitt counties. However, Smith said there are close to 600 children in foster care.
"Every child deserves to have a real CASA experience."
Tickets are on sale until June 16th. There will be a drawing at 2 p.m. for the Research Submarine and at 4 p.m. for the Sorcerer's Spire. To buy tickets, click here.
