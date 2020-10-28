DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed to the public on Thursday, October 29, 2020 and Friday, October 30, 2020.
This is being done as a precautionary measure as some employees are currently quarantining due to family members or themselves being check for COVID-19.
Emergency Order of Protections may still be filed.
Staff will be available for telephone information, email and e-filing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.