MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Clerk's Office announced that voters in the county have received mailers claiming to be from the Clerk's Office.
The mailings included an accurate copy of the early voting hours on County Clerk letterhead as well as additional information regarding candidates and the constitutional amendment. This mailing was not sent from the Macon County Clerk.
The Clerk's Office said they will never mail information supporting or opposing ballot questions or candidates.
