DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - People in Macon County are being asked to fill out a survey, sharing their thoughts on unmet mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse service needs.
The Macon County Mental Health Board is conducting the survey for a report that will be presented at the Focus on the Future event.
That event will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, at the Mt. Zion Convention Center.
Focus on the Future is the Macon County Mental Health Board's needs identification event.
Following the survey, the report will contain lists of prioritized unmet needs and the estimated cost of meeting those needs.
To fill out the Unmet Needs Survey, click HERE.