DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Applications for upland game hunting at Friends Creek Conservation Area’s Upland Game Management Area are now being accepted.
Hunters must apply by October 1, 2021 for the one-day hunts.
The area will be open for hunting on the following dates: November 6, 7, 10, 13, 17, 24, 27; December 1, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30; January 2.
To apply, send an envelope containing a large (no. 10 business) self-addressed stamped envelope to Upland Game Hunt, Macon County Conservation District, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, Illinois, 62521.
Applicants must submit a letter containing their name, phone number, photocopy of a valid 2021 Illinois hunting license and habitat stamp (if under 16, a hunter safety certificate number), and the three dates you wish to apply for, ranked first choice through third choice.
A drawing will be held to fill all available hunting dates, if drawn, each successful applicant will be assigned one date.
Participants will be notified of the status of their application. Each hunter selected may bring up to three hunting partners to the hunting area.
For more information contact Ethan Snively at 217-853-3465 or ESnively@MaconCountyConservation.org.
