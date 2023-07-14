MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Conservation District is recognizing July 15, 2023 as Unplug Illinois Day.
MCCD will host a "unplugged" afternoon at Rock Springs on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The MCCD says the event is a chance for families to ditch their electronics devices for the day and enjoy an unplugged afternoon.
Registration for the event is not required.
The event will feature several different actives throughout the day, including the following:
- Bag Toss
- Potato Sack Races
- Ring Toss
- Bubble Making and Beaded Bubble Wands
- Scavenger Hunt
- Dunk Tank ($5 for 3 balls)
- Rock Painting
- Hikes at 1:30pm and 3pm
- Sensory Bins
- Concessions (quick snacks – chips, candy, soda, water, popcorn)
- Children’s Museum table
- Chalk the sidewalks and chalk obstacle course
- Homestead Prairie Farm will be open for tours
For more information on Unplug Illinois Day visit the MCCD website.
