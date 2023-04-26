DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Move over, sunbathing. The Macon County Conservation District will be offering a Forest Bathing and Meditation Workshop on Sunday, May 7.
Forest bathing is a meditating experience that encourages slowing down and reconnecting with the environment. There is even research that suggests the practice could be beneficial to health and well-being.
“Forest bathing has become very popular in the last few years as a way to de-stress and slow down for a little bit,” said Marketing Specialist, Ashton Nunn. “We’re so lucky and fortunate to be able to have the perfect space to offer this program here at Rock Springs. It’s a great opportunity for people to disconnect from technology and their worries for a little bit and to just be present in nature to breathe.”
The workshop, which will take place at Rock Springs Conservation Area, is $5 and registration can be found online at maconcountyconservation.org.
