(WAND) — A South Wheatland Township couple is making history. After being told they could not open a winery on their property, because their town was dry, the Butlers got the issue on November's ballot and won.
"It was a lot of work and the support we got from friends that helped us collect signatures, and everyone in the community, was great to work with," Paul Butler told WAND News.
Paul and his wife Julia are now excited to share their little slice of heaven with all of central Illinois.
"We love it out here, its quiet. And we love going to wineries. There's some great wineries around here, and we just decided we wanted one in the backyard," Butler explained.
After an overwhelming victory in November, the real work started.
"We've had some hibiscus meads we've been making that have been really popular. Our friends seem to like those a lot. So we're continuing to experiment," Butler said.
He's now testing and tinkering with recipes for mead, which is made out of honey instead of grapes. He plans to use the haul produced by bees in his own backyard.
"We'll use all of our own honey but we can't supply 100%. We'll still have to buy some- it takes a lot of honey to make mead," Butler explained.
He is also experimenting with honey from across the country, hoping to create unique concoctions for customers.
"Just have a relaxing place to try something different," Butler said.
Eventually the couple hopes to grow the space from tastings to events and even festivals.
"Small weddings or bridal showers, 50th birthdays, stuff like that, business meetings. But we would love to have the balloon fest or car shows or bands," Butler explained.
The Butlers hope to grow the economic opportunities in their small town, that's only getting better with age.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.