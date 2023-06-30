MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Courthouse has temporarily suspended operations on Friday.
Due to the ongoing power outage from Thursday's storm, the courthouse will remain closed until power is restored.
Those who have hearings scheduled should contact the Macon County Circuit Clerk at (217) 425-7098 to see if power had been restored and if the case can be heard later.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.