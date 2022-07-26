MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County democratic party has filed a all-women slate for the county wide office of Sheriff, Treasure and Clerk.
According to Karl Coleman, party chairman, Shannon Gutierrez-Seal is running to be the first female sheriff in the state of Illinois.
Melverta Wilkins is running for Macon County Treasure. According to Coleman, she would be the first woman and person of color to serve as treasure.
Finally, Kathryn McAlpine is running for Macon County Clerk. According to the chairman, she is a disabled Veteran and would be the first woman elected as Macon County Clerk.
Due to the overturning of Roe-V-Wade and the attack on women’s rights, the Macon County Democratic Party is honored to nominate these three qualified women to represent Macon County on the ballot, Coleman wrote in a release.
The Macon County Democratic Party also filed two County Board Candidates, Tony Wilkins for District 5, and Jon Moore for District 3.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.