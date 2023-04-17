DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown begins for the 167th annual Macon County Fair.
Fair organizers announced the fair would expand to 5 days instead of the usual 4-day event. It will also feature new events and attractions.
"The fair is expanding. We want to build it," said Jon Butts, secretary.
Included in this year's grandstand events and entertainment are the Christian County Garden Tractor Pulls, the Rodeo by Latting Productions, ITPA Truck and Track Pulls, Demolition Derby, and the Downstate Harness Racing Classic.
"We've got a lot of history here in Macon County, a lot of record times set here at this track," said Evan Hall, President.
Downstate Harness Racing started in Macon County in 1992 and was at the Macon County Fair until 2012. It is the largest horse race/stake race outside of Chicago. Hall on Monday said Macon County has the largest purse downstate.
In addition to the races, there will be live entertainment and a hat decorating contest.
"This is going to be a high-end, classy type of event. We are very proud because it's going to bring some tourism dollars to Decatur," Hall shared.
The fair will also feature live entertainment from local bands and artists. The Chip McNiel Jazz Quartet will play on Wednesday night during the harness races. Throughout the week, Wreckless Whiskey will play on Thursday and Eric Burgett Band will play on Friday.
Admission to the fair is $5 and parking is free. Hall said on Monday the board has worked to create an affordable event for families to attend this summer.
"We've tried to take a look and see where we cut corners to try to make this as cost-effective as possible."
The fair board said it is still looking for commercial vendors to fill open spots. Jason White, Director of Vendors, told WAND News the fair will feature local food vendors and trucks, as well as local businesses.
The fair will be from June 7th - 11th and parking is free. The carnival will be open on Wednesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. To see ticket pricing click here.
