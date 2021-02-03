DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A typical day for Larry Moffett involves caring for his cattle. However, on a sporadic Tuesday, Moffett is giving deputies a ride in an RTV while they're looking for a wanted man.
"I had people calling me, asking me 'Your cows out, Larry?' " Moffett chuckled. "And I go 'No we got a man they're looking for.'"
Deputies were looking for Michael Ishmael, who was reportedly wanted for a domestic battery case. Authorities said Ishmael was on the run; his vehicle was found on Route 48. He then fled on foot near a Decatur intersection with Wyckles Road.
After a couple of hours, the search led to Moffett's childhood church. Authorities say Ishmael was hiding in the attic. It's safe to say Moffett can go back to feeding his cows in peace.
Ishmael is in Christian County custody. His day in court and bond hearing are set for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.