MACON Co., Ill. (WAND) — Macon County voters will decide whether to give more money to their emergency responders. South Wheatland Township and Mt. Zion Fire Protection Districts are both considering tax levies.
"In the 70 year history of the fire district we've never asked the voters for any tax increase, and we hate to do that— but unfortunately the time has come," South Wheatland Township Fire Chief Tom Williams told WAND News.
Chief Williams said the increased costs and required equipment and training has strapped their budget.
"It's going to go towards the purchase of equipment, rising fuel costs, rising power bills, rising price of fire apparatus," Chief Williams explained.
A $100,000 home would pay about $33 more each year to help cover the costs and increased demand for services.
"When the district was formed we probably ran somewhere around 20-25 calls per year and now we're running 300 or excess calls per year," Chief Williams added.
South Wheatland's fire district covers part of Blue Mound, South Wheatland Township, Decatur Township and Harristown Township.
Mt. Zion voters will also see a ballot referendum regarding their fire district. This one would allow the Mt. Zion Fire Protection District to create an ambulance with the goal of improving ambulance response times and better serving their community.
Right now Abbott EMS provides ambulance service to towns in Macon County. The proposed levy would allow Mt. Zion to purchase ambulances and hire additional staff to run all their own EMS calls.
Mt. Zion taxpayers would be asked to pay around $40 more for a home worth $100,000. This would pay for ambulances and salaries for three full-time paramedics and three full-time EMTs
Both referendums will be listed on your ballot only if voters live in the areas serviced by the district.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.