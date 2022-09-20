MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Board is trying to make their money work for tax payers. Board members are considering a new plan to invest the Health Department's Fund Reserve.
The reserve currently stands at about $7-million. Board President, Mark Scranton, argued the money is sitting in the account and could be earning interest if moved. He is working with Macon County Treasurer John Jackson to consider investing some of the reserve into treasury notes or county-approved investment accounts.
"If this money was invested properly that could bring back somewhere in the neighborhood of $200-300,000 potentially that could be brought back to the health department specifically, by merely putting this money to work for us," Scranton said during a board meeting Tuesday night.
He said this return on investment could be used to pay for new equipment and security systems, hire additional staff or provide raises for those at the Macon County Health Department (MCHD).
"Most people are leaving because they can go get paid more somewhere else. That goes for current staff and the difficulty with get people to agree to interview to come here in the first place. We've also lost a lot of people with seniority," MCHD Public Administrator Brandi Binkely said.
Binkley said there are 17 health department positions sitting vacant. She is asking any return on investment first be put towards staff raises and increasing starting salaries for employees.
No action was taken on the reserve fund during Tuesday night's board meeting.
