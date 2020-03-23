DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Health Department says everyone should assume COVID-19 is in their community, but they are urging people to not panic, and reassuring the community that the lack of available tests is not a concern.
The Departments Director of Health Promotion, Marisa Hosier, said if you were to test positive for the virus, and have mild symptoms, the treatment at this time is the exact same as if you were just trying to avoid COVID-19.
“Social distancing,” Hosier said. “Staying away from as many people as possible, as often as possible.”
In Macon County, there have been a total of ten tests. None of them are positive and the county is waiting for two results to come back.
Sangamon County has tested more than 50 and five of them have come back positive, which does include one death.
The Champaign County Health Department said it does not have an accurate count of the number of tests because private labs are now doing testing. In Champaign County, there are two positive tests.
The Macon County Health Department said because tests are limited, people should stay in touch with their doctors, especially if they think they may have the virus, but have not been tested. Hosier said as symptoms continues or change, a patient could end up being tested.
"This is a really stressful, scary and an uncertain time for people,” Hosier said. “There are a lot of people in contact with their health care providers so exercises some patience during this time is appreciated.”
Only people who meet certain requirements are being tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Those people living with two or more people with a possible or a confirmed case or someone who has an unexplained case of pneumonia.