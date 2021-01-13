(WAND)- The Macon County Health Department has entered Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout.
Appointments can now be scheduled to receive the vaccine by calling 217-423-6988 ext. 1312.
WAND News reached out to the health department about the number of appointments still available Wednesday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., officials said they don't know how many appointments are still available, but will continue to administer vaccines. They said this may take months and added the county is working with community partners to schedule clinics.
The phone lines are open during business hours.
Eligible candidates to receive the vaccine at this time include those who work in education, food/agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, public transit, shelters, postal services, grocery stores, and anyone 65 and older.
Proof or a copy of your insurance card, work ID badge, or current paystub, along with a signed consent form, must be made available to receive the vaccine.
