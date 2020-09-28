DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department is offering flu vaccines in office to adults and children by appointments only.
You can schedule an appointment by calling 423-6988 ext. 1333.
Community Flu Clinics will be held Oct. 6, Oct. 7, and Oct. 20.
If you want to attend a community clinic, you must call 423-6988 ext. 1316 to verify insurance information to get a flu vaccine.
If you have Medicare, you do not need to call ahead.
The first Community Flu Clinic will be Oct. 6 at The Bridge Church in Argenta from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The second Community Flu Clinic will be Oct. 7 at the Macon County Senior Center from 9 to 11 a.m.
The third clinic will be Oct. 20 at the Macon Community Building from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
If you are interested in hosting a flu clinic in your community, you can call 423-6988 ext. 1320.
