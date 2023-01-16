Macon County HD, Brandi Binkley

MACON COUNTY, (WAND)-The Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Brandi Binkley submitted her resignation to the the Board of Health on January 11, 2023.

Binkley told WAND her last day will be February 7, 2023 and that she will be leaving for another job opportunity.

Binkley has been with the Macon County Health Department since 2005, and moved into the role as the MCHDPH Administrator in May 2019.

The Board of Health will discuss the vacancy in the upcoming Tuesday night meeting. 

